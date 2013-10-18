BRIEF-Cinda International Holdings says disposal of class A shares of China Dragon Internet Finance Fund SP
* Discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Disposal Of Class A Shares Of China Dragon Internet Finance Fund Sp
NEW YORK Oct 18 SoftBank Corp said on Friday it agreed to pay $1.26 billion for a 57 percent stake in privately held cellphone distributor Brightstar Corp.
After the deal SoftBank, the 80 percent owner of No. 3 U.S. mobile operator Sprint Corp, said Brightstar would become the exclusive provider of handsets to some SoftBank affiliates.
* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.13%, compared to 3.16% for prior quarter