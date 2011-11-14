UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
Nov 14 Brigus Gold Corp posted a third-quarter profit, but cut production outlook for the current quarter due to a slower-than-expected ramp up at its Black Fox underground mine.
The company lowered its fourth-quarter production outlook to 17,000-18,000 ounces, from its earlier forecast of 19,500 ounces.
July-September profit was $12.4 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with a loss of $4.5 million, or 3 cents share, a year earlier.
Brigus, which operates the wholly owned Black Fox complex in the Timmins gold district of Ontario, sold 17,119 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,643 an ounce.
In October, Brigus had said third-quarter output was 16,838 ounces of gold, lower than its forecast of about 17,500 ounces.
Revenue from the sale of gold fell 19 percent to $19.3 million.
Shares of the company, which have lost about 28 percent in value year to date, closed at C$1.45 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
