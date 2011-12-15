Dec 15 Brigus Gold raised the
resources estimate at its Black Fox project in Ontario by more
than 50 percent.
The indicated resources at the project are expected to
increase from the current 116,710 ounces upon further drilling
next year.
The company's exploration program continues to confirm the
potential for new gold discoveries within the Black Fox Complex,
which covers about 18 square kilometres within the Timmins
mining district, it said in a statement.
Brigus has an C$8 million surface exploration budget for
2012, it said.
Shares of the company closed at C$1.10 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.