Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
March 29 Brigus Gold Corp posted a fourth quarter profit as higher average gold price offset lower sales volume.
October-December net income came in at $2.2 million, or 1 cent per basic share, compared with a net loss of $29.1 million, or 25 cents per basic share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 6 percent to $21.1 million.
Brigus Gold's shares, which have shed 44 percent of their value in the last four months, closed at 74 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.