Oct 27 Briju SA :

* Sells silver for 8.2 million zlotys to Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt AG

* Total value of contracts with the aforementioned company from Sept 26 to Oct 27 has amounted to 35.3 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)