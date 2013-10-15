By Steven Brill
Oct 15 (This the latest installment of Steven
Brill's weekly column "Stories I'd like to see.")
1. How Boehner can save his speakership:
Conventional wisdom is that House Speaker John Boehner has been
afraid to defy the Ted Cruz-inspired House members who have
insisted on closing the government and holding the debt ceiling
hostage unless President Obama agrees to delay or defund
Obamacare. The assumption is that Boehner fears that the most
zealous Republicans in his caucus would turn on him and remove
him as speaker. With that in mind, there's one story I've been
waiting for and still haven't seen: Why haven't the Democrats
offered to protect Boehner if he runs into trouble by allowing
the full House to vote to reopen the government and extend the
debt ceiling?
If you think the speaker of the House is chosen only by the
majority Republicans, you're wrong. Under the Constitution, the
speaker is elected by a majority of all the members of the
House. Traditionally, the majority party will caucus and choose
one of their own as the speaker, for whom all, or most, of the
majority party will then vote, assuring that he or she gets a
majority of the full House and becomes speaker. (The minority
party all votes for their favorite, who of course loses, but
becomes the Minority Leader, a post chosen by the party, not the
full House.)
But it doesn't have to be that way. So here's a scenario
Politico, the Washington Post, the New York Times, Roll Call or
other news organizations that swarm Capitol Hill ought to
explore: To get Boehner to take a more moderate stance, House
Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, with President Obama's
encouragement, could offer Boehner enough Democratic votes to
keep him in power through the 2014 Congressional elections, even
if members of his own caucus rebel and introduce a motion that
he be removed.
Under the House's rules, if a member proposes the removal of
the speaker, it would require a majority vote to pass. So even
if more than half of the Republicans wanted to remove Boehner,
the Democrats could provide the votes to keep him - which would
not be much of a sacrifice for them because they don't have the
votes to put one of their own in the speakership and the
alternative would be, by definition, a Republican more to the
far right's liking than Boehner.
Imagine what a sea change this admittedly unlikely
development would bring. The leadership of the House would
suddenly be less extreme and, in fact, based on a bipartisan
coalition.
It would be great if some enterprising reporter could get
Pelosi and others to talk about this - asking them why it hasn't
happened, and whether it could.
2. Auditing JPMorgan's lawyers:
Last week, I saw that JPMorgan Chase had recorded its first
quarterly loss under chief executive officer Jamie Dimon because
it had reserved a whopping $9.2 billion for legal expenses due
to its ongoing regulatory and litigation battles. So, I was all
set to suggest a story examining how it could be that legal
expenses - even for a giant bank fighting so many battles - are
so high. $9.2 billion is about the same as the total gross
revenues recorded by the world's four highest-grossing law firms
for all of last year, according to The American Lawyer magazine.
But then on Saturday morning I saw this front page story in
the New York Times, headlined, "JPMorgan's Loss is Corporate Law
Firms' Gain." So I figured the Times, which assigned not one but
two reporters from its DealBook section to the story, had beaten
me to the punch.
However, for all its length and reporting firepower, the
story has none of the detail - and answers none of the questions
- it should. There's a description of some of the firms doing
work for the bank, but there isn't even an estimate, much less
an account, of how much of what the Times referred to as "legal
expenses" are actually going to pay lawyers, as opposed to fines
and settlements or reserves being taken now for future fines and
settlements.
So, someone with a bit more energy ought to take a crack at
these mind-blowing numbers, especially given that the bank
revealed in the same statement that it has now reserved a
cushion totaling $23 billion for "litigation expenses" going
forward.
If just 10 percent of that is for lawyers, JPM could be the
world's most lucrative private client ever, making this a huge
legal business story.
With much of the rest of the corporate legal market
sputtering, has the bank tried to use its leverage to negotiate
discounts with the major firms it is using?
Sure, this is all high-stakes stuff justifying hiring the
best lawyers around. But there are multiple firms capable of
giving Dimon and his team premium representation. Are any
offering discounts to edge out the others? Are Dimon and his
board pushing for some restraint on costs, or is the bank so
besieged with multi-billion dollar claims that worrying about
saving a few hundred million here or there is beside the point?
Who's making these buying decisions at the bank, and does
that person have a reputation for bargaining hard with lawyers?
Have any firms offered contingent fees based on how well
they stave off the regulators or plaintiffs lawyers? Which
single lawyer is billing JPMorgan the highest hourly rate?
Yes, this is hard information to get, but it's not
impossible. It just takes more work than the Times devoted to
its overview.
3. Is Rupert Murdoch rooting against a Detroit-St. Louis World
Series?
As Detroit and Boston in the American League and St. Louis and
Los Angeles in the National League compete this week to get into
the World Series, I wish someone would take data from prior
ratings and ad sales pricing to tell us how much Rupert Murdoch
and 21st Century Fox stand to gain or lose depending on the
outcomes. Fox, which will broadcast the series, has to be
rooting for Boston and L.A. to beat their smaller-market rivals
(who also arguably have less enthusiastic fan bases nationally).
But how much does the difference really matter in dollars and
cents?
Nailing that story would yield a fun read, as well as an
effective primer on the economics of sports broadcasting.