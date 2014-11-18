Nov 18 (This is the latest installment of Steven
Brill's weekly column, "Stories I'd Like to See.")
A recent Martin Wolf column in the "Financial Times," "An
unethical bet in the climate casino," is a story I'm glad I saw.
It prompted me to think about how to make reporting on a subject
I usually find boring a lot more compelling.
In the wake of the midterm elections and the victories of
candidates like Senate Majority Leader-elect Mitch McConnell
(R-Ky.), whose prime campaign plank was to preserve his state's
environmentally lethal coal industry at all costs, Wolf writes:
"Many Republicans seem to have concluded man-made climate
change is a hoax. If so, this is quite a hoax. Just read the
synthesis report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate
Change. One is asked to imagine that thousands of scientists
have put together a complex fabrication in order to promote
their not particularly remunerative careers, in the near
certainty they will be found out. This hypothesis makes no
sense."
"Likely consequences" of ignoring the scientifically
obvious, Wolfe continues, "include disease, extreme weather,
food and water insecurity and loss of biodiversity and valuable
ecosystems."
That all makes sense. But the point in this powerful, cogent
essay that really got me thinking was this: "One justification
[for continued inaction] is that cost of action to mitigate
emissions would be inordinate. It should be noted, however, that
the costs would be less, possibly substantially less, than the
costs to the high-income countries of the recent financial
crises. These have lowered gross domestic product by around a
sixth, relative to pre-crisis trends, in the U.S., UK and euro
zone. In some economies, when the losses are counted, they will
be far bigger. Moreover, it seems likely that these losses will
never be recouped."
So here's my idea for new sustained reporting that would get
Americans and people around the world to focus more on climate
change. We need a constant barrage of reports on the bottom-line
effects of climate change that drive home the reality that this
is a pocket-book issue.
It's not enough to write that global warming is causing
South Florida to lose x feet of land per decade to the ocean, or
that climate change is behind the increasingly severe hurricanes
or wildfires that more regularly dominate our headlines. How
much more is flood insurance costing Florida homeowners? How
much are property insurance premiums rising where hurricanes,
tornados or wildfires are most likely to strike?
How much more is federally supported flood insurance, as
well as disaster relief through the Federal Emergency Management
Agency, costing taxpayers?
What do insurance companies have to say about their
projections for premiums next year or 10 years from now? How
much more is the reinsurance they buy to protect them from
over-the-top disasters expected to cost?
How have food prices been affected? How much will they be
affected in the near future?
Are we starting to see declines in property values in venues
most vulnerable to global warming?
What is the projected cost of measures being taken - such as
the billions of dollars worth of barriers being suggested for
the waterways coming into New York harbor - to protect against
us doing nothing about climate change?
Wolf also makes a convincing case that we have a core
ethical obligation when it comes to climate change:
"We are the beneficiaries of the efforts of our ancestors to
leave a better world than the one they inherited. We have the
same obligation even if, in this case, the challenge is so
complex."
That left me imagining that a generation or two from now
kids will be huddled on the remaining high ground in classrooms
reading a world history textbook trying to explain how the lack
of an urgent news hook allowed politicians who were accountable
to their parents or grandparents to continue bowing to industry
lobbyists and ignore taking the necessary and costly steps to
avert the slow-motion disaster that became global warming.
Or, as Wolf put it, "however strong such a moral argument
may be, it is most unlikely to overcome the inertia we now see.
Future generations, and even many of today's young, might curse
our indifference. But we do not care, do we?"
The way to make us care is to make the issue anything but an
abstract moral argument by attaching current, tangible price
tags to that inertia.
With President Barack Obama's announcement last week of an
agreement with China to set ambitious carbon emissions goals,
opponents of climate-change action lost one of their main
arguments - that it makes no sense for the West to act if China
continues to be the world's worst polluter. The agreement comes
at a time when parts of China, including Beijing, are often
unlivable because of near-apocalyptic pollution, which poses a
crippling threat to the country's economy.
The way to help make sure that both countries keep to those
commitments is to keep driving home the cost of not doing so
with tangible, dollars-and-cents journalism.
As for McConnell and Kentucky's coal industry, here's an
idea for a related story: Since McConnell is about to take
charge of the Senate, the politics of shifting away from coal
are challenging, to say the least. And the cost to the families
in Kentucky and elsewhere who depend on that industry for their
livelihoods cannot be ignored.
So, if coal is so destructive - if it is so much a cause of
those economic losses from global warming that Wolf calculates -
why wouldn't it make fiscal sense to finance an aid program,
unprecedented in size and cost, to help families displaced by
the coal industry's decline? Why wouldn't a massive grant to
coal-mining regions, including huge tax incentives for new
economic development, along with, say, $50,000 a year for each
coal family for a five- or 10-year transition period, be the
right thing and the politically smart thing to do?
Why wouldn't it be the most cost-effective way to get over
this hurdle? Someone should tally up the numbers.
