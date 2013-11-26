By Steven Brill
Nov 26 (This the latest installment of Steven
Brill's weekly column "Stories I'd Like to See.")
1. Who picks the contractors?
In the wake of the failed launch of Healthcare.gov there has
been some spectacular insider coverage, particularly by the
Washington Post and New York Times, of the failure of the
private contractors to deliver what they promised when they won
the assignments to build the federal insurance exchange. But
while there has been some mention of problems with the contract
procurement process itself (focusing on the notion that in
Washington the IT providers who win the contracts are better at
winning IT contracts than at doing cutting-edge IT), one piece
of the story has so far been missing: Who actually decided to
award the Healthcare.gov contract to CGI and the others who
shared the work? And on exactly what basis?
We know the winners had invested heavily over the years to
get on a list of pre-qualified companies who could bid on
contracts like this one, a tortuous process that the best and
brightest technology companies outside the Beltway typically
don't bother with because they have too much more rewarding work
to do in the private sector, where the bidding process is more
straightforward. But we still haven't gotten a good picture of
who in the government runs these processes.
I know from some reporting I've done recently that in
Kentucky, to take one example, the contractor that won the job
to build that state's Obamacare website was chosen by a
committee that did not include the person who was actually in
charge of building the Kentucky exchange. In other words, the
person who would supervise the outside vendor, and whose career
depended on whether the contractor did a good job, had nothing
to do with picking the contractor. In fact, I'm told that the
official in charge of the website didn't meet the leader of the
contracting team until after the choice was made.
It turns out that the lead Kentucky contractor - Deloitte
Consulting - did a great job, and its team worked perfectly in
synch with the state officials supervising them. But that seems
to be more a matter of good luck than a procurement process
designed to produce teamwork and accountability. Imagine a
private corporation picking a supplier to work on a key project
without the executive supervising the project being allowed to
meet the supplier's team leader first.
I'm assuming that's what happened in Washington at the
Department of Health and Human Services. As with most states,
federal procurement regulations require a walled-off selection
process intended to prevent corruption by having mid-level civil
servants rather than higher-ranking officials, who are often
political appointees, make these big-money choices.
Is that what happened? Who chose these contractors and how?
2. Dubai follies:
According to an article in the November 18th Wall Street
Journal, Boeing and rival Airbus announced an astounding $150
billion worth of aircraft sales to Middle East-based airlines at
the Dubai Air Show that opened the weekend before last.
So, how about some comprehensive stories about how airlines
like Emirates make their purchasing decisions and negotiate
discounts? The Journal reported that Emirates is "already the
world's largest international carrier by capacity" and that it
bought 150 Boeing jets with a total list price of $76 billion at
the air show.
More generally, what are the details behind the obvious
plans for world domination by the Middle East's airlines, and
how are international air hubs like London's Heathrow responding
to what the Journal says is the Middle East states' strategy to
overtake Europe as the leading crossroad for international
travel? According to the Journal, "Dubai's existing airport is
set to overtake London Heathrow as the world's busiest
international hub, and it has added a second, the new Dubai
World Airport that is hosting this week's show."
How will the West be able to respond? And are there
international trade issues related to the fact that much of the
funds behind the Middle East push are coming from
competition-skewing subsidies from these oil-rich governments?
Beyond that important but relatively dry stuff, I bet
there's also a fun lifestyle story here. With all that money on
the line last weekend at the Dubai conclave, how about a report
from the party scene?
3. Who let this drug on the market?
Lately, we've been bombarded by TV ads for something called
AndroGel, apparently an underarm-applied drug for men that
purports to boost testosterone. But it's hard to tell what it
really does because most of the ad talks about its scary side
effects.
About fifty seconds of the 90-second ad warns first of the
horrible things that can happen to women or children who have
any contact with the gel and then what might happen to men who
use it: "worsening of enlarged prostate, possible increased risk
of prostate cancer, low sperm count, swelling of ankles, feet,
or body, enlarged or painful breasts, problems breathing during
sleep, and blot clots in the legs."
Earlier this month, CBS News (which clearly doesn't worry
about offending advertisers) reported on the air and on its
website that "A major study published Tuesday in the Journal of
the American Medical Association looked at older men, most with
heart disease, in the Veterans Affairs system who had low
testosterone levels. There was a 29 percent increased risk of
heart attack, stroke or death in those given testosterone."
So why is this drug allowed to be sold?
"Now I feel the way I should feel," says one patient
interviewed by CBS extolling the drug - and reflecting the new
lease on life offered to men in the other 40 seconds of the
AndroGel ad.
But the potential downsides are so threatening that, as a
doctor interviewed by CBS puts it, "before you start treating
millions of Americans with testosterone, you probably ought to
think twice." It would seem that the AndroGel ads would be a
good hook for a story examining not only the process by which
the Food and Drug Administration approved it for sale, but also
the United States' uncommonly loose rules when it comes allowing
TV ads for drugs, even those with such dicey cost-benefit
profiles.