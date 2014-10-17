(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Steven Brill
Oct 17 This is the latest installment of Steven
Brill's weekly column, "Stories I'd Like to See."
This "New York Times" story on Thursday outlines the damage done
to the reputation of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in
Dallas as a result of its mistakes in dealing with Ebola patient
Thomas Eric Duncan. The hospital, the "Times" reports, has now
"hired Burson-Marsteller, the global public-relations firm, to
help tell its side."
It would be great to see a story detailing the advice Burson
is giving the hospital - especially because hospitals, which
rarely contend with a skeptical let alone hostile press, are
terrible at dealing with the media. It would be even better to
see stories that go beyond recording what is already a hospital
apology tour clearly suggested by Burson.
Typically, hospitals are every community's favorite charity
- though they make exorbitant profits and often bill patients
abusively. Thus, the Times reported:
"Until three weeks ago, few questioned Presbyterian's
status. With nearly 900 beds and 1,000 doctors, it is the
eighth-largest hospital in Texas and has excelled in delivering
both cardiac care and babies. It is the hospital of choice for
some of the region's richest and most prominent residents. The
board chairwoman at the hospital's parent company, Texas Health
Resources, is Anne T. Bass, the wife of the billionaire investor
Robert M. Bass."
But then the "Times" reported on some suits brought by
patients alleging bad care in the hospital's emergency room and
that "the hospital's most recent tax filings, from 2012, show
that it had $613 million in revenue and $1.1 billion in net
assets. The hospital's president at the time was paid $1.1
million."
The "Times," however, missed some more important numbers
that provide a fuller picture of what may be among the most
successful businesses in northern Texas, such as:
- The hospital had an operating profit (revenue over
expenses, with noncash depreciation added back) of $89 million.
That's a profit margin of 14.5 percent - amazing for a
people-intense service business, let alone a supposed nonprofit.
- I'm sure Anne Bass and others in the Dallas community are
charitable, but of that $613 million revenue, just $7.8 million,
or 1.3 percent, came from contributions.
- Meantime, the hospital was still able to realize those
profit margins while paying seven executives more than $600,000
each and three more than $1,000,000.
- That is still not the full picture. The Dallas hospital is
a subsidiary of a 25-hospital system called Texas Health
Resources (the client that retained Burson). This parent company
had revenue of $3.7 billion in 2012, with operating income
(excluding depreciation because it is not a cash expense) of
$473 million. I counted 20 executives on the parent company's
tax form earning more than $600,000, with the highest earner
topping out at $2,685,000.
Why am I laying out all these compensation numbers? Because
any good reporter should want to put Burson and its new client
to the test by asking how much of the large bonus portion in
each compensation package is based on the executives' attention
to quality control.
So far, Burson seems to have encouraged hospital officials
to end their early silence and engage with the press, and even
to own up to their early mistakes. Burson obviously believes
this will take some of the heat off.
It shouldn't.
As with most hospitals, Texas Health Resources form 990
filing has a lot of high-sounding gobbledygook about how
judiciously the compensation of its executives is determined. It
cites its board's retention of "independent" compensation
consultants to determine, among other things, the metrics that
should be used for its bonus plans.
I've found, however, that despite the way nonprofit
hospitals and their boards like to refer to their mission in
terms of providing quality care, even to those who cannot afford
it, the metrics these boards typically set mostly - if not
completely in some cases - have to do with two cold, hard
business numbers: revenue and operating profit.
How, in fact, are the bonuses at Texas Health determined?
How much does the quality of the care - for which federal
regulators now have multiple, comparative measures - count?
One of the most important of those measures has to do with
the rate of infections contracted in the hospital. Is any
executive's compensation in any way based on that? Is there a
separate board quality-control committee that monitors this
aspect of the hospital's performance?
Those questions should be followed by asking for specifics
related to how often the hospital did drills for dealing with
infectious diseases, who was in charge of those drills and how
were they documented.
With the original mistake in mind - that Duncan, who
obviously had no insurance, was sent home from the emergency
room when he should have been admitted - any good reporter
should ask if any policies or incentives were in place at the
hospital to discourage potential nonpayers from being admitted.
If Burson and its client are in any way cagey about
providing all documents and making available all officials and
doctors related to this process and these policies, the reporter
should find doctors or nurses who will provide the information,
even if they will not allow their names to be used.
A hospital that, like most, has enjoyed a relatively easy
ride in the media has now been thrust into the international
spotlight in a horribly negative way. It's time for the media
not to record its apology and move on, but to look at this
institution, and others like it, as the aggressive - and vitally
important - businesses that they are.
(Steven Brill)