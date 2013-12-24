(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Steven Brill
Dec 24 (This the latest installment of Steven
Brill's weekly column, "Stories I'd Like to See.")
1. MSNBC's book promotion machine:
Lately it seems as if it must be written into MSNBC anchors'
contracts that if he or she writes a book, no matter how related
to current news, the anchor will get endless opportunities to
promote it on the cable channel's air.
The most blatant example is "Hardball"'s Chris Matthews, who
recently came out with "Tip and the Gipper: When Politics
Worked" - about how the friendship between then-House Speaker
Tip O'Neill and Ronald Reagan supposedly produced productive,
bipartisan governing during the Reagan years.
Since Matthews' book was published in October (in fact, even
in the weeks leading up to its publication) whenever there has
been a story about Washington gridlock - which is just about
always - MSNBC has used it as a pretext to feature Matthews on
its various shows talking about how things were different in the
good old O'Neill-Reagan days, when Matthews was O'Neill's chief
of staff
Often, the connection between the day's news and the book -
which I liked, but which the New York Times Sunday book review
called "a nice idea for a book it only it were true" - is
tenuous at best. So much so that it seems like there must be a
quota of Matthews appearances that the channel is stretching to
hit.
Worse, Matthews uses his own show to promote the book at
every turn, sometimes simply urging people as he sign off of
"Hardball" to be sure to buy it for Christmas. And, for good
measure he often throws in a pitch for another book he wrote two
years ago, a biography of John F. Kennedy.
Reporters covering cable news ought to ask MSNBC about all
this. Are there, in fact, promises made, contractual or
otherwise, to promote its anchors' books? Are there any limits
imposed on the flacking? Is MSNBC's hype typical of cable news,
or extreme?
Imagine if the New York Times allowed its news or even its
opinion pages to be used this way.
2. The rules for helping Dasani and her family:
In the wake of Andrea Elliott's exhaustive, haunting
five-part New York Times series on the plight of the homeless
twelve-year-old, Dasani, and her family, the Times has directed
readers who want to help Dasani to a trust fund established by
the Legal Aid Society.
According to its website, the fund is meant to "assist
Dasani and her family."
But perhaps the most wrenching aspect of Elliott's reporting
is the connection between Dasani and her parents, who seem to be
perpetually unemployed and unable and even unwilling to seek
honest work. So, it's obviously a good idea that donations are
going to a trust rather than directly to the family. But it also
raises the question of how the trust will work, including who
will be in charge and under what circumstances the money will go
to Dasani's parents.
That's worth a careful follow up by Elliott, or perhaps a
reporter not so involved in the story and the people to whom
Elliott introduced us. It would also be a window into the
larger issue of how to help kids who, as with Dasani, are tied
emotionally to parents who seem to be the problem rather than
the solution.
3. Trump and Schneiderman:
Last September I wrote about the $40 million suit that New
York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman had brought
against Donald Trump, accusing Trump of engaging in "persistent
fraud, illegal and deceptive conduct" in running an unlicensed
school for aspiring real estate moguls.
It's time for a story looking into what, if anything, has
come to light so far in the depositions that have been conducted
and the documents that may have been subpoenaed in the run-up to
a trial.
Trump dismissed the suit when it was filed in late August as
the frivolous gambit of an ambitious politician, while
Schneiderman insisted that he brought the case on behalf of
Trump University's more than 5,000 students because the school
had "promised to teach Donald Trump's real estate investing
techniques to consumers nationwide but instead misled consumers
into paying for a series of expensive courses that did not
deliver on their promises."
Can we get any sense so far of what the evidence suggests
about who's right? Or has Trump been stalling on discovery while
his lawyers try to work out a settlement?
Speaking of Schneiderman, he has been all over the headlines
this year, not only with this suit, but with lead roles in the
litigation against the big banks for deceiving investors prior
to the financial meltdown. He's also gone after Medicaid fraud
and nailed the giant textbook division of Pearson for using a
supposedly non-profit foundation to fund junkets for educators
who make decisions on buying textbooks.
And just last week Schneiderman quickly jumped into the
compromising of data related to credit cards used by Target
customers by getting the retailer to agree to provide free
credit monitoring services to its New York customers, whereupon
he issued a press release trumpeting the deal.
New York's last two state attorney generals - Eliot Spitzer
and Andrew Cuomo - used the same activism as a springboard to
bigger things. Schneiderman, who was elected three years ago,
seems well launched on that path, though he seems to be doing it
with a less strident PR approach than his two predecessors.
He's worth a profile.
