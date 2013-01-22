(Steven Brill is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By Steven Brill
Jan 22 The next terrorist attack may turn your
lights out for weeks. Or it may cause a dozen planes to crash
at once because the air traffic control system goes haywire. Or
it could play havoc with our email, e-commerce, use of credit
cards, and the stock markets. Or do all of the above.
Because I'm on the Department of Homeland Security's press
release list, I'm forever seeing announcements of one DHS
official or another speaking at some conference on protecting
our critical infrastructure. Last week, DHS's "National
Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD) Office of Emergency
Communications Region IV Coordinator" spoke at one in Tampa, and
two other officials will be speaking at conferences on Jan. 23.
The problem is that while there are endless forums about the
threats, little is being done to deal with them.
Following the September 11 terrorist attacks, many news
organizations went back and looked at the scant attention paid
to a commission chaired by former Senators Gary Hart and Warren
Rudman that delivered a report to the Bush Administration on
Jan. 31, 2001, warning that if the country didn't start shoring
up its intelligence and defenses, "America will become
increasingly vulnerable to hostile attack on our homeland, and
our military superiority will not help us." Last fall, a series
of measures to protect our critical infrastructure - everything
from the power grid to electronic systems enabling air traffic
control - failed to make it out of Congress despite warnings
from Homeland Security and Pentagon officials that, as with the
Hart-Rudman prediction, a devastating cyber-attack on our
infrastructure was now a matter of when, not if.
Concerned that their systems would be subject to costly new
security standards and regulation, the big businesses that
operate most of our infrastructure successfully deployed their
lobbyists to block congressional action. There was some press
coverage of the wrangling on Capitol Hill but not much.
Rather than repeat the 9/11 sequence and do a bunch of
stories after a catastrophic cyber-attack chronicling
Washington's failure to act and finding the culprits among all
the lobbyists and the interests they represent, why not do the
stories now? Why not get out there and spotlight some
illustrative vulnerabilities and put the heat on those companies
and legislators whose continuing neglect virtually ensures an
attack that will cause mass casualties and shut down the
economy? The reporting should be specific. Rather than quoting
terrorism experts and their general calls for action, take us to
the scene of some disaster waiting to happen and describe what
the consequences would be, what needs to be done, and who's
neglecting to do it and why. After the attack this will all be
headline news for months. Why not before?
What's the plan, Mr. President?
Can't some White House reporter take it upon himself or
herself to ask White House Press Secretary Jay Carney every day
at every press briefing what the president's specific plan is to
cut Medicare entitlements and other expenditures? We were told
that President Barack Obama put some proposals on the table
during his grand bargain negotiations last year with Speaker
John Boehner, and the president and his staff have been telling
us ever since that he's willing to make cuts. Where and how? We
now know exactly what he wants to do about guns, just as we knew
exactly what Lyndon Johnson wanted to do about Civil Rights. But
what about the deficit?
When Carney deflects the question with generalities (such as
"the administration supports a balanced approach along the lines
of Simpson-Bowles"), the reporter should press him for
specifics. And then do the same thing the next day and every day
after. Meantime the reporter's news outlet (let's hope it's one
less predictable than Fox News) should post a ticker online and
in print or on the TV screen counting the number of days the
president has refused to tell us what his proposal is for
addressing the country's most pressing problem.
Who's who in the gun industry?
Amid the renewed debate on gun control there have been
scattered reports about the gun industry, such as this one and
many others like it about how a major venture capital firm that
owns the company that made the Bushmaster deployed in Newtown
has put its investment up for sale. But I've been waiting for a
major feature somewhere that really sheds light on the gun
industry in America. Who are the leading players in both
handguns and long guns? Who are the CEOs, and what do they say
about the products they sell?
How much do they really help to fund the NRA and similar
anti-gun control groups and how? Are there other blue chip
venture firms - run perhaps by people who otherwise proudly
grace the financial or even the society pages for their
charitable activities - tied up in the industry?
What are their most profitable products? Do the same players
sell the armor-piercing bullets and the multi-round magazines
now under attack from the gun controllers? How has the recent
surge in gun sales and this related equipment (apparently
because gun enthusiasts are afraid their right to purchase it is
going to be curtailed) boosted their profits? Is the NRA's
"slippery slope" argument that President Obama's limited
proposals are the beginning of a gun confiscation program part
of an industry-inspired campaign to boost sales by encouraging a
run on all guns before confiscation happens? Can someone find
some sources inside the companies to tell us about that or maybe
even provide strategy memos?
This Huffington Post article spotlights the National
Shooting Sports Foundation (based, ironically, in Newtown) as
the industry's primary trade association. Its 2011 tax return
shows no expenses for lobbying but $2.5 million in 2011 for
"government relations." What exactly are its activities in
Washington and state capitols? Are there other trade
associations or groups that fund the industry's advocacy in
Washington? The foundation doesn't appear to have given any
money to the NRA, but to what extent do the individual companies
or perhaps some other industry-related group fund the NRA and
through what channels?
This piece , also from the Huffington Post, asserts that
"the NRA is primarily a front group for the nation's gun
manufacturers." But the NRA's tax return for 2010 (the 2011
return seems long overdue, which is itself an interesting line
of inquiry) only lists $58.5 million in "contributions, gifts,
grants," whereas $100.5 million is recorded for "membership
dues." That's still $50 million that could be from the gun
makers, and there's also $20.9 million in advertising revenue
(most of which is presumably for the NRA's monthly magazine)
that probably comes mostly from the industry. But those are
simply hints from a two-year-old tax return. It would be great
to see a full, detailed picture of who the gun industry is, how
much money they make on what, and the extent to which they use
that money to hold back gun control.
( Steven Brill, the author of Class Warfare: Inside the
Fight To Fix America's Schools, has written for magazines
including New York, The New Yorker, Time, Harpers, and The New
York Times Magazine. He founded and ran Court TV, The American
Lawyer Magazine, ten regional legal newspapers, and Brill's
Content Magazine. He also teaches journalism at Yale, where he
founded the Yale Journalism Initiative. )
(Steven Brill)