By Steven Brill
Jan 29 One of my favorite side stories of last
year's presidential campaign had to do with the details that
emerged about all the money Newt Gingrich had been making in
recent years from speeches, books and lobbying (which he
insisted was merely consulting or "advocacy"). As I wrote at the
time , Gingrich's release of his tax returns (when he was
taunting Mitt Romney to do the same) was so intriguing because
most of his $3.1 million in 2011 income was derived from
something called Gingrich Holdings Inc. This was the
clearinghouse for his various activities, and it presented him
ample opportunity to get tax breaks by routing all kinds of
personal expenses through his private corporation. It was an
only-in-Washington success story.
With his losing campaign having diminished whatever luster
Gingrich might have had, it would be interesting to see whether
and how he and his wife, Calista, have revived Newt Inc.
Washington seems to be a place where even the politicians pushed
furthest to the sidelines can make a good living off of who they
once were, who they know and, in the case of books and speeches,
their true believers. Gingrich post-2012 puts that theory to a
new and interesting test.
What kind of gigs has the former speaker lined up? Where has
he been making the rounds trying to land "consulting" retainers?
Who's turned him down and who's signed him up?
And while we're contemplating the fate of pols pushed
offstage, can't someone get the scoop on what Mitt Romney is up
to?
WATCHING THE SANDY MONEY:
With the Senate following the House of Representatives this
week in passing a $50 billion aid package aimed at repairing the
damage done by hurricane Sandy, it's time for the New York and
New Jersey press to gear up and follow all that money. It's the
kind of story the New York Post is usually good at, but everyone
should be on the case.
The lowest-hanging fruit for scoops on waste and even fraud
is likely to come from watching the money that goes to the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey, which, as I've written
before, would perpetually get first prize as the country's most
bureaucratic, slothful and generally incompetent government
agency.
DID THE 1994 ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN WORK?
In the renewed debate over gun control, we've seen both
sides argue about the impact of the 1994 law banning most
assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines. News
stories have quoted gun control advocates as saying the law,
which was allowed to "sunset" in 2004, worked and opponents as
saying it didn't. But so far, I've only seen stories that
present vague arguments from either side.
Although California Senator Diane Feinstein's proposal to
revive the ban, announced last week, purports to plug many of
the old law's loopholes, it no doubt has some new loopholes of
its own and, as with the old law, will not be able to do much
about all the assault weapons and magazines already out there.
So someone ought to dig in and find the best objective research
to tell us whether the old law worked and, therefore, whether
we're engaged in a debate over a new ban whose outcome will
matter.
HEDGE FUND MATCHMAKERS
At the center of the investigation into alleged insider
trading by hedge funds, such as Steven Cohen's SAC Capital, is a
special breed of consultant who operates "expert networks" that
link stock-pickers like Cohen and his team with industry
experts. The most prominent of these networks is run by Gerson
Lehrman Group. The firm has not been accused of any wrongdoing
in the SAC investigation, but it did introduce SAC to an expert
medical doctor who has admitted to selling an SAC analyst inside
information about the status of a new drug going through a
testing and approval process.
At the time of the SAC analyst's arrest last November on
charges that he paid the doctor, the New York Times reported
that "the transfer of information was made possible by Gerson
Lehrman, which had played matchmaker. If this expert network did
not exist, it is not clear that Mr. Martoma and Dr. Gilman would
ever have found each other."
Gerson Lehrman's website says it provides "access to primary
research for a wide range of companies: financial and investment
institutions, life science companies, the Fortune 1000 and
entrepreneurs around the globe." That seems innocent enough. And
to underscore the firm's commitment to what it calls "best
practices," the website features a section on "Standards" that
outlines a set of rules designed to make sure the paid members
of its expert network, called "Council Members," do not provide
information on "subject matter that a Council Member cannot
discuss."
Still, the same Times article opined that "the expert
network business model is inherently perilous," citing the case
of another expert network that closed its doors after being
caught up in a different insider trading case.
So, I'm wondering whether amid the publicity swirling around
the SAC allegations, Gerson Lerhman and its competitors have
done anything to change how they operate, and whether business
is down because their hedge fund clients have gotten spooked.
( Steven Brill, the author of Class Warfare: Inside the
Fight To Fix America's Schools, has written for magazines
including New York, The New Yorker, Time, Harpers, and The New
York Times Magazine. He founded and ran Court TV, The American
Lawyer Magazine, ten regional legal newspapers, and Brill's
Content Magazine. He also teaches journalism at Yale, where he
founded the Yale Journalism Initiative. )
