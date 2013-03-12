(Steven Brill is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By Steven Brill
March 12 AIR CONGRESS
As a snowstorm threatened Washington, D.C., last Wednesday
night, there were TV news reports showing members of the House
hustling down the Capitol steps so they could get to the airport
to catch flights home. This reminded me of something I've been
curious about for a while.
Several years ago, when I was doing reporting for a book on
the aftermath of 9/11 about how the airlines lobbied Congress to
block airport security initiatives that they thought would be
too onerous, I was told that each airline has a travel
agency-like staff in Washington that is an adjunct of its
lobbying office. Its sole purpose, one airline lobbyist told me,
is to assist members of the House and Senate with their weekly
trips home and back. These staffers get the call if a legislator
has to change flights because of a last-minute vote.
That sounds innocent enough, but does it mean that someone
else gets bumped off a full flight? What kind of other special
arrangements, if any, do these airline facilitators make for our
legislators that help them avoid the hassles of modern air
travel faced by their constituents? How "white glove" is this
service?
Do they provide priority upgrades into first class? Do they
hold planes for their friends in Congress if they are running
late? What about cutting through the security lines? (I bet the
more recognizable pols would be afraid to do this at their home
airports, but who knows? That's why I'd assign the story.)
Which airline floods the zone the most with this kind of
assistance?
I'm not sure how much we should begrudge these
super-frequent-flier public servants some accommodation, but it
would be fun to find out just how much of a break they actually
get.
WHO'S DUMBER? MARTHA'S LAWYERS OR JC PENNEY'S
There was only one item missing from this terrific column by
James Stewart in last Saturday's New York Times business
section, taking us inside the litigation involving Martha
Stewart's alleged breach of her exclusivity contract with Macy's
by agreeing to sell her merchandise in JCPenney stores.
Stewart artfully pointed out the laughable transparency of
Martha's scheme to claim that Penney was going to set up "Martha
Stewart stores" within it's JC Penney department stores. Because
her Macy's deal allowed her to sell her merchandise if she set
up her own stores, this arrangement was not a breach, according
to the Stewart-Penney side.
Columnist Stewart, who seemed to be restraining himself from
outright ridiculing Martha's and Penney's argument on the pages
of the Times, matter-of-factly cited testimony that Penney, not
Martha Stewart's company, would "set prices of the merchandise,
decide when it would be promoted, employ the people who sold the
goods, own the goods, source the goods, book the sales, bear the
risk and own the shop. No space would be leased to Martha
Stewart's company."
But the Times's Stewart and everyone else whose reports on
this I've read have so far left one thing out: Who indemnified
whom for what everyone had to know would be an inevitable
lawsuit from Macy's?
Typically a buyer (in this case, Penney) will seek to be
indemnified in licensing and resale deals by the seller (Martha
Stewart) for any litigation arising out of the relationship, or
at the least for any litigation arising out of the seller's
representation in the contract that the seller is not bound by
any other contract from agreeing to the new contract.
But Martha's lawyers had to know that at best they were
skating on thin ice with their interpretation of the Macy's
contract and the loophole they were going to use to do the
Penney deal. (I think I'm being generous here.)
So, I'm certain they would have negotiated hard not to
indemnify Penney. Perhaps they even balked at providing the
absolutely routine seller's warranties and representations that
no other contracts or obligations prevented them from entering
into the Penney contract.
In fact, maybe they even tried to have Penney indemnify
them. That, of course, should have been a giveaway to the Penney
side that this deal could be big trouble, just as it should be
the best evidence at the trial that Martha and her team knew
they were doing something wrong. On the other hand, if Penney
and its lawyers yielded on these issues, it would mean they were
colossally clueless or so desperate to strike a deal that they
ignored the inevitable consequences.
In short, for me, the negotiation over the indemnity clause
and the warranties and representations could be the most
interesting part of this story - a tale of who's dumb and who's
dumber.
Ron Johnson, the former head of Apple's retail operation
whom JC Penney hired as CEO at the end of 2011, has already
become a Wall Street pinata for having made a slew of strategic
pricing and marketing decisions that have nearly tanked his
company. In addition to all that, it's now clear that he made a
deal with Martha Stewart that so obviously flouted a contract
that it was destined to end up in court. What were he and his
lawyers thinking? The indemnities and warranties and
representations clauses and the negotiation over them will tell
that story.
UNION BOSS, MEXICAN-STYLE
This story on Quartz.com, the smart new digital-only daily
business report, deserves follow-up by broader news outlets.
It's about Elba Esther Gordillo, who has just been jailed in
Mexico for alleged embezzlement.
According to Quartz, Gordillo is:
"the head of the Mexican teachers' union, which, with 1.5
million members, is the largest union in Latin America. She used
union contributions of Mexican teachers to become a millionaire
who flew in private jets, owned two mansions in San Diego,
California, and spent $3 million shopping in Neiman Marcus
alone. She and her allies had other sources of income, though.
She turned the union's control over all teaching positions in
the country into a private ownership system-ownership meaning
that union bosses could inherit, bequeath, sell or rent these
positions to other people."
Other news outlets, including the Guardian and Huffington
Post, have run stories about her, but there are lots of good
angles still to be explored. For example, what does Dennis Van
Roekel, the hard-line president of the National Education
Association, America's largest teachers' union, have to say
about Gordillo and her arrest? What dealings have the two
leaders and their unions had, if any?
What about Randi Weingarten the less-hard-line head of the
smaller American Federation of Teachers? Both unions in the past
have preached international solidarity. Did Gordillo and her
alleged wrongdoing make them back off when it came to Mexico?
This story also makes me curious about the general political
standing and challenges faced by unions and their leaders in
developing countries and in countries, such as those in Europe,
where traditional union perquisites are now under such heavy
challenge.
Beyond that, if I were still writing about education reform
in the United States and spending time with Weingarten, I'd love
to ask her why she never tried to put me on to Gordillo and
Mexico to make herself look good and her tough stance on union
rights look moderate by comparison. As in, "If you think I'm
bad, take a look south of the border."
(Steven Brill, the author of Class Warfare: Inside the Fight
To Fix America's Schools, has written for magazines including
New York, The New Yorker, Time, Harpers, and The New York Times
Magazine. He founded and ran Court TV, The American Lawyer
Magazine, ten regional legal newspapers, and Brill's Content
Magazine. He also teaches journalism at Yale, where he founded
the Yale Journalism Initiative. His latest published work is
"Bitter Pill," a special report in the March 4 issue of TIME on
medical bills.)
