(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Steven Brill
Jan 14 (This is the latest installment of Steven
Brill's weekly column "Stories I'd Like to See.")
1. Bezos and the Washington Post: A nothingburger?
It has now been more than six months since Amazon founder
Jeff Bezos announced his deal to buy the Washington Post. It's
been more than four months since the transaction closed and
Bezos was legally in charge. But so far nothing seems to have
changed. The paper still seems to be in a defensive crouch
rather than back on the offense, fueled by Bezos's promise to
invest both his money and his brain in the enterprise and launch
a bunch of think-outside-the-box initiatives.
For example, Ezra Klein, the maestro of the Post's Wonkblog,
is reported to be about to leave because Bezos and Washington
Post executives turned down his proposal to start an ambitious
offshoot of his widely-followed domestic policy blog. Without
looking at Klein's business plan it's impossible to know if
their decision makes sense, but the situation is eerily similar
to when the prior ownership of the Post turned down the pitch by
then-star-reporters John Harris and Jim VandeHei to start
something called Politico - which they then took to rival media
company Allbritton Communications.
Over the weekend the New York Times announced that it has
beefed up its already-strong China team by hiring the
award-winning reporter whose pending story about ties between
China's richest man and the country's rulers was held or killed
(depending on whose account you believe) by Bloomberg News,
after which the reporter abruptly left the company. The moment
he became available it seemed to me that Bezos could have sent a
clear and relatively inexpensive signal that the Post was back
in the game by snagging him.
Did Bezos or Marty Baron, the Post editor, even try? (Which
suggests another story: will the Post's coverage of China be
affected by Amazon's business interests there the way
Bloomberg's seem to have been - and what are those interests?)
Similarly, did Bezos personally vet Ezra Klein's plan and
reject it? Was there a substantive discussion, in which Bezos
tried to tweak the plan only to be rejected by Klein? Or, was
Bezos not even personally involved?
How involved has he been in anything else related to the
Post? True, the Post has made some good hires, post-Bezos -
luring AP Pulitzer Prize winner Adam Goldman and National
Review's Robert Costa - but beyond that so far it seems as if
Bezos bought the paper as a relatively inexpensive (for him)
favor to former Post company chief executive officer Donald
Graham and the country by preserving it but leaving it alone.
But who knows? He could have a ton of big plans in the works.
It's time for a dogged business reporter to find out.
2. Time to focus on America's worst-run agency:
The Bridgegate scandal enveloping New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie last week has cast a bit of a spotlight on the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey. It's the bi-state agency
that owns and operates the George Washington Bridge and whose
officials, apparently at the behest of people in Christie's
office, bottled up traffic in Ft. Lee, New Jersey heading to the
bridge.
Two years ago I suggested that someone ought to do a major
story on the Port Authority, which, in addition to the bridge, I
wrote, "runs JFK, Newark Liberty and LaGuardia airports, and all
three perennially rate among the worst in the world when it
comes to on-time performance, restaurants and other concessions,
transportation services, and general cleanliness and
convenience.Being responsible for what may be the world's three
lousiest major airports (at least the worst 3 out of 5 or 10) is
an amazing hat trick," I added, "for an agency that is also
jaw-droppingly over-funded, largely through ever-escalating
airport landing and gate fees and sky-high tolls on the
metropolitan area's bridges and tunnels." I also cited
"perpetual cost overruns and execution failures," and gambits
such as paying overtime to workers who have been suspended for
misconduct or convicted of crimes.
Christie and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo share
responsibility for all of this, and with each of them being
talked about as future chief executives of the country, maybe
the shenanigans at their bridge will stir some editor or
producer to put some troops on to this overdue story.
3. Who's paying Rodman what?
Left out of the coverage of former basketball star Dennis
Rodman's latest escapades in North Korea is a simple but
potentially juicy piece of the story: Who's paying for all of
this?
Who financed the trip by Rodman and his crew of other former
NBA stars to the hermit kingdom to play an exhibition game and
celebrate dictator Kim Jung Un's birthday?
Prior Rodman trips to North Korea were supposedly part of a
documentary film project paid for by Vice Media, which operates
a group of Internet-based video sites. USA Today described
Vice's "edgy brand of journalism" this way last month:
"What do military drones in Pakistan, arms expositions in
Jordan and a naked beer-drinking man in Brooklyn have in common?
They are all part of the go-anywhere storytelling style of Vice
Media."
It's been implied but not reported explicitly in stories
written about Rodman's latest trip - in which he denounced an
American being held captive by North Korea and voiced more
enthusiastic support for Kim than he had in the past - that this
one was also part of a Vice project.
Was it?
Beyond travel expenses, how much were Rodman and his friend
paid for their self-proclaimed effort at "basketball diplomacy"?
Did North Korea share any of the fees and costs with Vice?
What would the legal implications of that be for Rodman or maybe
for Vice, given the American trade embargo with North Korea?
Would Vice have any First Amendment protections if Kim's
government helped the company financially? Conversely, would
Vice, whose investors include Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox,
have trouble under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act if it paid
any North Korean officials for access?
(Steven Brill)