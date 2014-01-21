(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Steven Brill
Jan 21 (This is the latest installment of Steven
Brill's weekly column "Stories I'd Like to See.")
1. Why isn't Chuck Todd anchoring "Meet The Press"?
NBC's "Meet The Press" is not simply mired in third place
behind "Face the Nation" (CBS) and "This Week" (ABC). It has
also become a boring hour weighed down with predictable guests
answering bland questions from anchor David Gregory.
So can someone please do a story explaining why NBC chief
White House reporter Chuck Todd hasn't replaced Gregory?
Todd - who is also the host of MSNBC's "Daily Rundown" -
arguably should have been chosen in the first place as the
successor to Tim Russert after Russert's untimely death. In
terms of political smarts, enthusiasm for political horse races,
and instinct for asking the right follow-ups, Todd was Russert's
natural heir.
Now that it's clear that Gregory has lost the Sunday morning
dominance that Russert built up, why the NBC bosses have not
given not Todd his chair is an absolute mystery.
2. How Sochi happened:
Given not only the obvious security problems but also the
generally ridiculous proposition that Sochi was the most
desirable place to hold this year's Winter Olympics, it would be
great to read a retrospective on how that decision happened.
The process by which the International Olympic Committee
chooses its venues has long been suspected of being infected by
back room politics and even corruption. In 1998, members of the
IOC were charged with taking bribes from Salt Lake City boosters
who had persuaded them in 1995 to choose Salt Lake as the venue
for the 2002 games. Although the local Salt Lake officials who
got the IOC to choose their city were eventually acquitted on
bribery charges, an independent IOC investigation resulted in
ten Committee members being expelled. All kinds of details
emerged during multiple investigations of millions spent on
gifts and entertainment for members of the IOC and even jobs
being provided to IOC family members.
One of the rationales that the Salt Lake boosters used was
that their city had lost out to Nagano, Japan as the 1998 winter
games venue, because Nagano's boosters had so lavishly wined and
dined IOC members.
All of which makes me want to see some stories, this week or
next, about Olympics-salesmanship, Putin style.
3. Watching LGA crash:
A story in the Wall Street Journal earlier this month about
the plans to replace the Central Terminal at LaGuardia -
America's worst major airport - begs for a reporter to make this
his or her beat for as long as the project takes.
As I've written before, LaGuardia is run by the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey, an agency that even before
the Chris Christie/George Washington Bridge shenanigans was
renowned for its incompetence. According to the Journal's Ted
Mann, the LaGuardia project would be daunting even if run by
people who knew what they were doing and cared about the public
treasury:
"It will be, one individual familiar with the effort said,
'the most complicated construction project in the country' when
primary work begins, sometime after a winning bidder is selected
in April or May.
An airline industry official put it differently. For
airlines that operate in the terminal during a construction
project that could take seven years or longer - not to mention
travelers who will see airport roads and parking disrupted - it
will be 'a nightmare,' this person said."
Mann quoted Port Authority officials as saying the project
would cost $3.6 billion. I'll bet the final tab is more than
double that, an overage that would be on the low side compared
with some of the Authority's recent cost overruns. An even surer
bet is that this project could be a great full-time beat for a
reporter at one of New York's dailies. If I were running Capital
New York, the upstart recently bought and re-launched by
Politico, I'd put someone on this right now, full time.
One immediate story for this LGA beat would focus on
Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement in his State of the State
message that he wanted to take over the development of both
LaGuardia and JFK airports, whose deterioration he declared was
"inexcusable."
How does Cuomo plan to do that, given that the Port
Authority owns and controls the two airports? Does he have some
leverage over New Jersey Governor Chris Christie that we don't
know about? Perhaps he thinks he can get Christie to yield
because of the telephone conversation Cuomo and Christie
reportedly had during the traffic jams at the GW Bridge, after a
Cuomo Port Authority appointee interceded and forced an end to
the "traffic study" that had choked Ft. Lee. Cuomo has yet to
comment on what Christie said to him about the origins of the
"traffic study." Our LGA reporter should find out.
(Steven Brill)