* Sees China luxury car market rising 15-20 pct
* Says capacity rising to 200,000 cars by year end
* 2011 net in line with expectations
(Adds details, comments, share price)
By Alison Leung
HONG KONG, March 28 Brilliance China Automotive
Holdings Ltd, the Chinese partner of German luxury
carmaker BMW AG, aims to sell 150,000 BMW sedans this
year, up nearly 40 percent from 2011, its chairman Wu Xiaoan
said on Wednesday.
The BMW Brilliance joint venture sold 108,189 sedans in
2011, up 53.5 percent, a growth rate much higher than China's
overall passenger car sales rise of 5.2 percent thanks to the
country's growing appetite for luxury cars.
"I believe sales in China's luxury car market should rise 15
to 20 percent this year as this segment is still small in China
and more consumers are chasing for premium brands," Wu told
reporters at a results briefing. "We will grow faster than the
market."
Wu said demand for BMWs in China was higher than supply due
to a capacity constraints, but the joint venture will expand its
production capacity to 200,000 cars by the end of the year.
Its Dadong plant will be expended to 160,000 cars in 2013
from the current 100,000 and its second production plant had
started production earlier this year, adding another 200,000
units by the end of next year, the company said a statement.
China's luxury segment will continue to outperform its
overall car market, which is forecast to rise 10 percent this
year after the pace of growth slowed in 2011 after Beijing
scrapped tax incentives for small cars, industry experts said.
Shenyang-based Brilliance posted a 43 percent rise in net
profit to 1.8 billion yuan ($285.4 million), in line with market
expectations.
Profit contributions from the BMW joint venture rose 92
percent last year, more than sufficient to offset the effect of
lower contribution from the minibus business. Its minibus sales
fell 13.3 percent.
Shares of Brilliance closed up 0.9 percent, outperforming a
0.8 percent fall in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index.
For company results please see:
here
($1 = 6.3072 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)