Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3
ZURICH, April 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.11 percent higher at 8,669 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 27 For a full statement on the results of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd, which manufactures minibuses, automotive components and sedans in China, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)
ZURICH, April 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.11 percent higher at 8,669 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Trading in shares of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited will be suspended at 9:30 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it bought back 13,400 shares at 18.7 million yen in March