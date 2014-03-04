JOHANNESBURG, March 4 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd : * Revenue for year-ended December 31 up by 20 pct to R1.2 billion * Says US and Europe economies have started to show signs of recovery * Says operating profit before interest for year ended December 31 increased by 78% to R72 million * Says diluted HEPS for year ended December 31 at 160.9 cents versus 295.4 cents * Final dividend of 30 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2013 and a special dividend of 10 cents per share * Remains well capitalised, have substantial approved facilities to pursue value enhancing transactions based on quality assets