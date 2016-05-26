UPDATE 1-Shares in China's Meitu dive after MSCI reverses index inclusion decision
* Meitu shares fall as much as 10 pct (Adds Meitu response, updates share price)
May 26 Bringspring Science and Technology :
* Says it to pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 1 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 2 and the dividend will be paid on June 2
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zJgG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Meitu shares fall as much as 10 pct (Adds Meitu response, updates share price)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.