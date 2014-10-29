UPDATE 2-Daimler lifts profit forecast as Mercedes' sales accelerate
* Reiterates U.S. diesel investigations could lead to penalties
Oct 29 Bringwell Publ AB
* Says Jonny Hoffman has been appointed acting CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of Bringwell AB
* Says current CFO Jaana Viertola-Truini will be on parental leave for a year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Reiterates U.S. diesel investigations could lead to penalties
* Says it will merge with wholly owned subsidiary Grand Holdings, a real estate firm