Dec 3 Bringwell publ AB :

* Says Göta court of appeal confirms the validity of verdict isssued by Skaraborg District court in Cederroth case

* Says as earlier announced Bringwell Sverige is to pay damages of 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.66 million) to Cederroth as well as legal costs of about 1.5 million Swedish crowns

* Says verdict does not affect EBITDA for the rest of 2014 ($1 = 7.5197 Swedish crowns)