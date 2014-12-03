Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Dec 3 Bringwell publ AB :
* Says Göta court of appeal confirms the validity of verdict isssued by Skaraborg District court in Cederroth case
* Says as earlier announced Bringwell Sverige is to pay damages of 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.66 million) to Cederroth as well as legal costs of about 1.5 million Swedish crowns
* Says verdict does not affect EBITDA for the rest of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5197 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (IRSA) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) at 'B'. Fitch has also upgraded IRSA's Local-currency IDR (LC IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+' and its senior unsecured notes to 'B+/RR3' from 'B/RR4'. The Rating Outlook on the corporate ratings is Stable. The upgrade of the LC IDR is due to IRSA's resilient operating performance during the p