Sept 15 Bringwell Publ Ab

* Says confirms closure of Uppsala production which will lead to significant cost savings

* Says the closure will affect all 8 employees in Uppsala

* Says the project will have a negative impact on FY 2014 earnings by 2.4 million Swedish crowns

* Says the project will give annual savings of 5.2 million Swedish crowns from Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon:

