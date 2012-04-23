April 23 Brinker International Inc
reported a larger-than-expected profit for the fiscal
third-quarter, helped by higher menu prices and more diners at
its restaurants.
Sales at Brinker's Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little
Italy restaurants open at least 18 months rose 4.6 percent and
3.9 percent, respectively, during the quarter ended March 28.
KEY POINTS
Q3 2012 Estimate* Q3 2011
Revenue $742 mln $729.8 mln $717.1 mln
Net income $44.9 mln $40.2 mln
Adj EPS $0.60 $0.56 $0.47
BACKGROUND
- The company has been improving margins by modernizing its
systems, renovating restaurants and looking for ways to slash
costs. It has installed a new cash register/ordering system
and kitchen equipment, which help reduce labor costs and
eliminate food waste.
- U.S. restaurant sales recently have been boosted by warmer
than usual winter and early spring weather.
- Brinker's peers include Darden International Inc,
DineEquity Inc, Ruby Tuesday Inc and Buffalo Wild
Wings Inc.
Note:
* Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.