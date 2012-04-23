April 23 Brinker International Inc
reported a larger-than-expected profit for the fiscal
third-quarter, helped by higher menu prices and more diners at
its restaurants.
Sales at Brinker's Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little
Italy restaurants open at least 18 months rose 4.6 percent and
3.9 percent, respectively, during the quarter ended March 28.
KEY POINTS
Q3 2012 Estimate* Q3 2011
Revenue $742 mln $729.8 mln $717.1 mln
Net income $44.9 mln $40.2 mln
Adj EPS $0.60 $0.56 $0.47
MARKET REACTION/ANALYST COMMENT:
Brinker shares up 6.8 percent to $29.80 in morning trading.
Miller Tabak & Co analyst Stephen Anderson: "Further
consolidation in the mid-scale bar-and-grill segment will
buttress (Brinker)'s ability to pass along menu price
increases." Analyst also expects margins to benefit from "more
moderate commodity prices in the next six to 12 months."
BACKGROUND
- The company has been improving margins by modernizing its
systems, renovating restaurants and looking for ways to slash
costs. It has installed a new cash register/ordering system
and kitchen equipment, which help reduce labor costs and
eliminate food waste.
- U.S. restaurant sales recently have been boosted by warmer
than usual winter and early spring weather.
- Brinker's peers include Darden International Inc,
DineEquity Inc, Ruby Tuesday Inc and Buffalo Wild
Wings Inc.
Note:
* Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.