April 23 Brinker International Inc reported a larger-than-expected profit for the fiscal third-quarter, helped by higher menu prices and more diners at its restaurants. Sales at Brinker's Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants open at least 18 months rose 4.6 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, during the quarter ended March 28. KEY POINTS Q3 2012 Estimate* Q3 2011 Revenue $742 mln $729.8 mln $717.1 mln Net income $44.9 mln $40.2 mln Adj EPS $0.60 $0.56 $0.47 MARKET REACTION/ANALYST COMMENT: Brinker shares up 6.8 percent to $29.80 in morning trading. Miller Tabak & Co analyst Stephen Anderson: "Further consolidation in the mid-scale bar-and-grill segment will buttress (Brinker)'s ability to pass along menu price increases." Analyst also expects margins to benefit from "more moderate commodity prices in the next six to 12 months." BACKGROUND - The company has been improving margins by modernizing its systems, renovating restaurants and looking for ways to slash costs. It has installed a new cash register/ordering system and kitchen equipment, which help reduce labor costs and eliminate food waste. - U.S. restaurant sales recently have been boosted by warmer than usual winter and early spring weather. - Brinker's peers include Darden International Inc, DineEquity Inc, Ruby Tuesday Inc and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.