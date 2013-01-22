Jan 22 Chili's Grill & Bar parent Brinker
International Inc on Tuesday reported a 4.2 percent
increase in quarterly profit, as sales at established
restaurants rose modestly at its two chains.
The Dallas-based company, which also owns the Maggiano's
Little Italy chain, reported net income of $37.2 million, or 50
cents per share, for the fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 26.
That compares with $35.7 million, or 44 cents per share a year
earlier.
Revenue, including sales and franchise revenue, rose 1.1
percent to $689.8 million, just under the $693 million Wall
Street analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales at restaurants open at least 18 months rose 1 percent
at Chili's and increased 0.6 percent at Maggiano's during the
quarter. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix were looking for a
1.5 percent rise at Chili's and a gain of 0.7 percent at
Maggiano's.