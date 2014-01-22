Jan 22 Brinker International Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by
higher comparable-restaurant sales at its Chili's and Maggiano's
Little Italy chains.
Brinker shares were up 5 percent in premarket trading.
Net income rose 7 percent to $39.7 million, or 58 cents per
share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 25, from $37.2 million,
or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Brinker earned 59 cents per share.
Sales at company-owned Chili's restaurants open for at least
18 months rose 0.7 percent.
Same-restaurant sales at Maggiano's rose 0.9 percent.
Total revenue rose 2 percent to $704.4 million.
Analysts on average were expecting Brinker to report
adjusted earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $699.2
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dallas-based Brinker's shares had closed at $46.69 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles; Editing by Joyjeet Das)