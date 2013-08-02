* 4th-quarter adj earnings $0.77/share vs est $0.74
* 4th-quarter sales $730.1 mln vs est $736.4 mln
* CEO says will not resort to discounting like peers
* Shares rise as much as 8 pct
(Adds comments from CEO, analyst; updates shares)
By Aditi Shrivastava and Siddharth Cavale
Aug 2 Chili's Grill & Bar parent Brinker
International Inc reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit and forecast higher earnings for fiscal 2014,
sending its shares up as much as 8 percent to an all-time high.
Brinker's fourth-quarter sales missed expectations as frugal
diners continued to shun full-service restaurants but the
company kept costs of sales and labor under control.
Brinker, like Applebee's and IHOP owner DineEquity Inc
, has been struggling to pull in price-conscious
customers in a sluggish economy.
"The restaurant industry isn't recovering as fast as we had
hoped," Chief Executive Wyman Roberts said on a conference call
with analysts.
"Brinker in particular was impacted by increased pressure
and deep discounting by our closest competitors during the
fourth quarter," Roberts added.
DineEquity reported a better-than-expected profit on
Wednesday, helped by value-priced menus and more focused
advertising.
Brinker said it would stay away from limited-time offers to
attract customers and would instead focus on long-term
profitability.
Brinker will be able to meet the high end of its full-year
profit forecast if restaurant trends improve and if the company
continues to introduce new menu items, said analyst Stephen
Anderson of Miller Tabak & Co.
"Within the mid-scale bar and grill category, in which
Chili's competes, I see them as the value leader," Anderson
said.
Brinker said it expects adjusted profit of $2.70 to $2.85
per share for the year ending June 2014. Analysts were expecting
$2.75 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Comparable restaurant sales at the company's mainstay
restaurant Chili's, fell 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter.
Overall same-restaurant sales fell 0.5 percent.
The company's restaurant operating margins, however, rose to
18.1 percent from 17.5 percent a year earlier.
Brinker said cost of sales at Chili's fell as a percentage
of sales in the fourth quarter due to new menu items such as
flatbreads and pizzas.
New kitchen equipment helped reduce labor costs at the chain
which accounts for a majority of Brinker's sales.
The Dallas-based company, which also owns the Maggiano's
Little Italy chain, said net income fell to $46.4 million, or 64
cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 26, from $47
million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share,
above analysts estimates of 74 cents.
Revenue, including franchise sales, rose marginally to $730
million but fell short of analyst estimate of $736.4 million.
Brinker's shares were trading at $43.61 in afternoon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
