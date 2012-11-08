Nov 8 Brinker International Inc on Thursday said Wyman Roberts will become chief executive and president of the restaurant operator on Jan. 1, succeeding Doug Brooks, who will continue as chairman through December 2013.

Roberts will retain his current role as president of Brinker's core Chili's Grill & Bar chain.

"We anticipate no significant change in (Brinker's) five-year turnaround plan focused on reviving the Chili's brand," Miller Tabak & Co analyst Stephen Anderson said in a client note about the CEO change.

Shares in Brinker, which also operates Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants, were down 1.7 percent at $30.15 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.