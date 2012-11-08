Nov 8 Brinker International Inc on
Thursday said Wyman Roberts will become chief executive and
president of the restaurant operator on Jan. 1, succeeding Doug
Brooks, who will continue as chairman through December 2013.
Roberts will retain his current role as president of
Brinker's core Chili's Grill & Bar chain.
"We anticipate no significant change in (Brinker's)
five-year turnaround plan focused on reviving the Chili's
brand," Miller Tabak & Co analyst Stephen Anderson said in a
client note about the CEO change.
Shares in Brinker, which also operates Maggiano's Little
Italy restaurants, were down 1.7 percent at $30.15 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.