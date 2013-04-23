April 23 Chili's Grill & Bar parent Brinker
International Inc reported a 16 percent rise in
quarterly profit, helped by improved restaurant operating
margins.
The Dallas-based company, which also owns the Maggiano's
Little Italy chain, said net income rose to $52 million, or 71
cents per share, in the third quarter, from $44.9 million, or 56
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Brinker earned 72 cents per share.
Revenue, including sales and franchise revenue, rose 0.1
percent to $742.8 million in the quarter ended March 27.
Sales at restaurants open at least 18 months fell 1.1 percent
at Chili's and rose 0.4 percent at Maggiano's during the
quarter.