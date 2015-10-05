Samsung Elec to announce personnel moves for components business separately
SEOUL, May 11 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to make a separate announcement about executive reshuffles at its components businesses.
Oct 5 Activist investor Starboard Value LP said it raised its stake in Brink's Co, a provider of cash transportation and ATM services, to about 12.4 percent.
Starboard, Brink's largest shareholder, had reported a 9 percent stake in the company in July.
Starboard said on Monday it had sent a letter to Brink's board, outlining a plan to improve its operating performance. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SEOUL, May 11 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to make a separate announcement about executive reshuffles at its components businesses.
May 10 Snap Inc shares plunged on Wednesday after the owner of Snapchat reported slowing user growth and revenue in its first earnings report as a public company, missing some Wall Street estimates as it competes with copycat messaging apps.