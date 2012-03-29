* Abertis has said wants to increase stake
* Shares lost over 50 percent last year, 7 pct this year
* De Mello says bid reflects fair value, no margin to raise
(Adds quotes by De Mello, details on Abertis)
LISBON, March 29 Two main shareholders in
Portugal's Brisa on Thursday launched a takeover bid of
around 700 million euros for the rest of the motorway operator,
which could thwart plans by Spain's Abertis to increase
its stake in the group.
Tagus Holdings, led by Portugal's Jose de Mello and Arcus
European Infrastructure Fund, offered 2.66 euros per Brisa
share, or a 13.38 percent premium, according to a filing by
Brisa with the securities market regulator The bid puts Brisa's
total value at around 1.5 billion euros.
De Mello and Arcus together already hold 53.81 percent of
voting rights in Brisa. The bidding entity, Tagus Holdings, that
launched the bid, is 55 percent owned by De Mello and 45 percent
by Arcus.
"The offer was necessary because the two shareholders teamed
up and had to launch the bid by law," Vasco de Mello, head of
the board of Jose de Mello conglomerate, who is also the CEO of
Brisa, told a news conference.
He said: "Abertis is welcome to keep its stake if it so
decides", but the bid "envisages control of the shareholding
structure" for the long term.
Abertis, which has previously pursued a merger with the
Portuguese firm, has a 15 percent overall stake in Brisa, or
16.29 percent of voting rights. Abertis's last attempt to merge
with Brisa in 2007 failed due to fierce opposition from the De
Mello family.
In an auditor's filing earlier this month, Abertis changed
the classification of its holding in Brisa, which it had
previously defined as "up for sale", saying its "clear
intention" now was to raise its stake.
Abertis's change of mind revived hopes for a tie-up between
the two tollway operators. Analysts said at the time the
decision also meant that Abertis was unlikely to sell out of
Brisa given current market conditions.
Abertis declined to comment on the takeover bid.
Brisa shares, which lost 51 percent of their value last year
as Portugal's recession hit traffic volumes at its main
concessions, had closed 0.6 percent lower at 2.35 euros before
the announcement.
Brisa is nearly completely dependent on its Portuguese
operations after selling its stake in a Brazilian toll road
operator in 2010. Portugal is in its deepest recession since the
1970s as it implements tough austerity under a 78-billion-euro
EU/IMF bailout.
"The premium of 14 percent reflects the situation of crisis
in the country. We'd very much like to offer a much higher
price. But the times ahead are not going to be easy and that's
the possible premium," De Mello said. "There is no margin to
raise the offer."
The De Mello conglomerate has interests in various
businesses including healthcare, chemicals and real estate.
(Reporting By Filipe Alves, Andres Gonazalez.; Writing by
Andrei Khalip. Editing by Jane Merriman)