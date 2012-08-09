(Corrects to clarify Brisa set to leave Lisbon index, not be
delisted)
LISBON Aug 9 Shares in Portuguese motorways
operator Brisa will leave the Lisbon index on
Monday after its two main shareholders, Jose de Mello and Arcus,
complete their takeover of the company, the Euronext stock
exchange said on Thursday.
Jose de Mello and Arcus took control of 85 percent of Brisa
after bidding for the shares they did not already own, while
Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said on Wednesday
it had accepted an offer by Tagus Holdings for its 15 percent
stake. Tagus is jointly owned by Arcus and
Mello.
Analysts expect the company to be delisted after the move.
The De Mello group and Arcus, which offered 2.76 euros per
share, held a 54 percent share of voting rights in Brisa before
the bid, first announced in March.
Brisa is nearly completely dependent on its Portuguese
operations after selling its stake in a Brazilian toll road
operator in 2010 and has been hit by falling traffic as the
country endures its worst recession in decades.
The De Mello conglomerate has interests in various
businesses including healthcare, chemicals and real estate.
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga and Filipa Cunha Lima; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)