LISBON, March 21 Portugal's main motorway operator Brisa plans to invest an average of 100 million euros ($132 million) a year until 2014 after a 30 percent cut in investment to 89 million euros last year amid a deepening recession, Brisa said on Wednesday.

The company, which operates more than half of Portugal's paid highways, also cut the capital expenditure in its core concession unit BCR to 65 million euros this year from the previously earmarked 85 million euros.

"Until 2014, average annual investment is expected to be around 100 million euros ... The network is practically complete, so the investment is mostly in improvements and maintenance of the existing network," it said.

Brisa posted an 82 million euros net loss in 2011 due to impairments that resulted from lower traffic as Portugal's debt crisis sent the country into a deep recession.

After selling its stake in Brazil's CCR in 2010, Brisa has become more exposed to a weakening domestic market and its development projects are not capital-intensive, although it is expected to take part in the upcoming privatisation of airport handling company ANA, most likely in partnership.

Brisa shares were 0.2 percent off at just below 2.48 euros in afternoon trading, slightly underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, up 0.2 percent.

($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting By Filipa Lima, writing by Andrei Khalip)