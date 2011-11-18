* Plans cost cuts to save 45 million euros from 2014

By Elisabete Tavares

LISBON, Nov 18 Portuguese motorway operator Brisa said on Friday cost cuts and new toll roads will help it partially offset an expected 1 percent dip in revenues and sliding volumes next year as austerity measures continue to weigh on the economy.

The company said in a presentation that it expects traffic volume to slip 6 percent next year but that will be partially compensated by new toll roads and a planned 4 percent increase in toll tariffs.

Brisa said it also planned to make cost-cuts leading to yearly savings of 45 million euros from 2014. In 2012 it will cut 35 million euros in costs.

"By acting on costs and shielding the fall in revenues, we remained resilient, stabilizing the cashflow," Brisa's Chief Financial Officer Joao Azevedo Coutinho told Reuters.

He believes his company's yearly cash generation will remain stable until 2012, after generating 345 million euros last year and said Brisa will maintain its dividend at 0.31 euros per share through 2013.

Brisa's shares have been hard hit by the slump in Portugal's economy, having fallen 55 percent this year, as the country goes through tough austerity after it received a 78 billion euros bailout.

"We are going through a very tough test right now in terms of how traffic has been evolving but despite a fall in volumes we have shown considerable resistance," Coutinho said.

The company said it had no plans for large investments in the short term but might bid for the national airport service ANA when the Portuguese government goes ahead with its privatisation.

Brisa sold its stake in a Brazilian toll road operator in 2010, sharply reducing its international business and making it nearly completely dependent on its Portuguese operations. (Writing by Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Jane Merriman)