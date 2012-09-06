Britain's FTSE steps warily into election week, travel stocks fall
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
WELLINGTON, Sept 6 New Zealand homeware and sports retailer Briscoe Group Ltd posted on Thursday a 29 percent rise in first half profit on higher sales and improved margins.
Net profit of NZ$13.3 million ($10.6 million) for the six months to July 29 compared with NZ$10.3 million a year earlier.
Last month, the company forecast a first half profit of around NZ$13 million, with group sales up 5.5 percent on a year ago, with same store sales 6.8 percent higher.
The retailer remained upbeat for the full year amid uncertain global outlook.
"While the economic outlook remains uncertain, we are cautiously optimistic about group performance as we move into the second half of this year," said managing director Rod Duke.
"The group is well placed to better last year's full year reported profit of NZ$27.53 million."
Shares in the company, which declared a dividend of 4 cents a share, last traded at NZ$1.95, down 0.5 percent, while the broader markets gained 0.5 percent.
($1=NZ$1.26)
(Gyles Beckford)
JOHANNESBURG, June 5 South Africa's consumer tribunal has cleared Lewis Group of breaching credit rules with the fees it charges customers, the retailer said on Monday, avoiding a fine that could have totalled up to 10 percent of its annual sales.