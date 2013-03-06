WELLINGTON, March 7 New Zealand sporting goods and homeware retailer Briscoe Group reported an 11 percent rise in full year profits on Thursday, as sales increased and said it had made a positive start to the new year.

Profit for the year to Jan 27 was a record NZ$30.5 million ($25.2 million), compared with NZ$27.5 million reported a year ago.

Last month the company forecast an annual profit of more than NZ$30 million on the back of a 3 percent lift in sales and improved profit margins.

"We are not counting on any significant changes during this year to the overall economic retailing environment...but we are pleased with the start we have made to our financial year," said managing director and majority shareholder Rod Duke.

Briscoe reported a dividend of 7 cents per share, compared with 6.5 cents a year ago.

Shares in Briscoe last traded up 1.7 percent at NZ$2.34. The stock has gained 4 percent so far this year, compared to a 6 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50 stock index. ($1 = 1.21 New Zealand dollars)