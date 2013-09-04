WELLINGTON, Sept 5 New Zealand homeware and sports retailer Briscoe Group Ltd on Thursday posted a 12.4 percent rise in first half profit due to ongoing strong growth in sales.

The company said net profit rose to NZ$14.9 million ($11.79 million) for the six months to July 31, higher than its forecast of at least NZ$14.6 million and compared with NZ$13.3 million a year earlier.

It declared a dividend of 4.5 New Zealand cents per share, up from 4 NZ cents per share a year ago.

Briscoe said it was cautiously optimistic about its performance in the second half of the year. ($1 = 1.2641 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)