WELLINGTON May 3 New Zealand retailer Briscoe
Group Ltd reported on Friday a 5.9 percent rise in
first quarter sales on the same period a year ago and said
profits were matching last year's.
Briscoe said sales for the three months to April 28 were
NZ$108.6 million ($92 million), with same store sales for the
period 3.4 percent up on improved sales at its homeware stores.
It said margins had been hurt by the last start of the
winter season, but it was controlling costs which resulted in
profit in line with last year.
"We have matched last year's bottom line performance for
the first three months which, given the extraordinary weather
conditions and the continued competitiveness and
unpredictability of the retail market, we believe is a
satisfactory start to the financial year," said managing
director and major shareholder Rod Duke.
Shares in the company were untraded but closed on Thursday at
NZ$2.53.
($1=NZ$1.18)
(Gyles Beckford)