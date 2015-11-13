(Adds Dixy comment, share price)
MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's competition watchdog FAS
has blocked food retailer Dixy Group's bid to buy a
controlling stake in tobacco and spirits chain Bristol.
The statement from the regulator said Dixy had failed to
provide requested materials that would allow FAS to reach a
conclusion on whether the deal would damage competition.
Dixy declined to comment on the FAS decision but said its
board would meet soon to discuss further steps.
The company, which owns 33 percent of Bristol, said in June
it planned to gain control of the 1,400-store Russian chain by
buying more shares from a company controlled by its own biggest
shareholder.
Some analysts have questioned the deal at a time when Dixy's
revenue growth has slowed, hurt by subdued consumer sentiment
against a backdrop of high inflation.
Dixy Chief Executive Ilya Yakubson flagged in an interview
at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in September that the
company might end up scrapping the deal.
Its shares closed 1.5 percent higher on Friday against a 0.7
percent drop in the broader market index.
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by
David Goodman and David Clarke)