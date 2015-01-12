Jan 11 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said the
independent data monitoring committee concluded that a late
stage study evaluating Opdivo versus docetaxel in previously
treated patients with advanced, squamous cell non-small cell
lung cancer met its endpoint.
The company said the data demonstrates superior overall
survival in patients receiving Opdivo compared to the control
arm, indicating a survival advantage with an anti-PD1 immune
checkpoint inhibitor in lung cancer.
Bristol-Myers stopped the comparative portion of the trial
and said it will share the data with health authorities.
Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved
Opdivo for skin cancer, more than three months before the
scheduled review date.
Opdivo, or nivolumab, belongs to a promising new class of
drugs designed to help the body's own immune system fight cancer
by blocking a protein called Programmed Death receptor (PD-1).
