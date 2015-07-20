July 20 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's
Opdivo, a new oncology drug that makes cancer cells more
susceptible to the immune system, on Monday won European
approval to treat a form of lung cancer and was also found to be
beneficial in patients with advanced kidney cancer.
Bristol-Myers shares rose 1.2 percent after the favorable
separate announcements involving the drug, which is already
approved in the United States to treat advanced squamous lung
cancer and melanoma that has spread.
The drug works by blocking receptors to PD-1, or programmed
death-1, a protein cancer cells use to evade detection by the
immune system.
Clinical trials showed that patients with the squamous form
of non small cell lung cancer taking Opdivo had almost twice the
survival rate at one year as patients taking standard
chemotherapy.
Earlier on Monday, Bristol-Myers said a trial of Opdivo
among patients with the most common form of kidney cancer was
stopped after the drug was found to be effective.
The study, Checkmate-025, was stopped after an independent
data monitoring committee concluded that Opdivo provided a
survival advantage over the standard treatment, everolimus,
among patients with advanced kidney cancer.
Wall Street expects Opdivo, also known by its chemical name
nivolumab, to generate annual sales of more than $7 billion by
2020.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Dan Grebler)