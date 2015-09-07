Sept 7 An early-stage study shows Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co's Opdivo treatment can be safely and
effectively paired with relatively low and infrequent dosages of
the company's other immunotherapy, Yervoy, for patients with
previously untreated lung cancer, researchers said on Monday.
Opdivo, whose chemical name is nivolumab, is approved to
treat advanced melanoma and the less-common squamous type of
non-small cell lung cancer. In a recent late-stage study, it
improved survival compared with chemotherapy in previously
treated patients with the more common non-squamous form of lung
cancer.
To bolster the effectiveness of Opdivo, Bristol-Myers is
testing it in combination with Yervoy, which is approved to
treat melanoma and, like Opdivo, takes the brakes off the immune
system.
Company researchers on Monday released updated data from a
Phase I study, called Check Mate-12, that involved 148
previously untreated patients with squamous and non-squamous
lung cancer. It compared results of four available drug regimens
that paired Opdivo and Yervoy.
In melanoma studies, Opdivo's effectiveness has been greatly
enhanced by adding Yervoy, but with a worrisome increase in side
effects.
Yervoy, typically taken in 3 milligram doses every three
weeks for melanoma, in the lung cancer trial was given at a 1
milligram dose every six weeks in one arm of the study, and at 1
miligram every 12 weeks in another arm. It was taken with 3
milligram doses of Opdivo every two weeks, the way it is used
against melanoma and previously treated squamous lung cancer.
Some 39 percent of patients taking Opdivo plus Yervoy every
12 weeks saw some reduction in tumors, similar to the 31 percent
reduction for those taking Yervoy every 6 weeks.
Importantly, 10 percent or fewer of patients in the two arms
dropped out of the study because of side effects, little
different from those who who have taken Opdivo alone in other
study arms and and half the dropout rate seen among patients
that have taken Opdivo with chemotherapy.
"A well tolerated regimen has been achieved, with ability to
maintain the additive benefit of (Yervoy)" to Opdivo, Michael
Giordano, head of Bristol-Myers' immuno-oncology program, said
in an interview.
Opdivo and a similar treatment from Merck & Co
called Keytruda block a protein called PD-1 whose natural
function is to put checks on the immune system. Wall Street
expects such drugs to capture combined annual sales of over $20
billion by 2020.
Results of the study were released at the World Conference
on Lung Cancer being held in Denver.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Richard Chang)