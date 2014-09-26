Sept 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has granted a six-month, priority review to Bristol-Myers Squibb
Co's application for immuno-oncology drug Opdivo as a
treatment for previously treated melanoma, the company said on
Friday.
The FDA decision is due by March 30, 2015.
Bristol said European regulators have also agreed to an
accelerated review of the drug as a treatment for advanced
melanoma.
Opdivo, or nivolumab, is part of a promising new class of
drugs designed to help the body's own immune system fend off
cancer by blocking a protein known as Programmed Death receptor
(PD-1), or a related target known as PD-L1, used by tumors to
evade disease-fighting cells.
Merck & Co Inc's Keytruda, or pembrolizumab, became
the first PD-1 drug available in the United States, when the FDA
earlier this month approved its use for patients with advanced
melanoma who are no longer responding to other therapies.
Companies including Roche Holding AG and
AstraZeneca Plc are also developing PD-1 pathway drugs
for a variety of cancers, including lung cancer. Some analysts
expect the new class could generate more than $30 billion in
annual sales worldwide by 2025.
Bristol said Opdivo was also designated by the FDA as a
"breakthrough" melanoma therapy. The agency earlier this year
designated the drug as a breakthrough therapy for patients with
Hodgkin lymphoma who had failed other treatments.
In April, Bristol initiated a "rolling" submission with the
FDA for Opdivo use in certain patients with a type of non-small
cell lung cancer. The company said it expects to complete that
application by the end of the year.
