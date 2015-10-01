* First-ever approval of immuno-oncology combination -
company
* Two-drug combination to cost $256,000 a year
* Drugs separately cost $295,000 a year - cancer specialist
(Recasts; adds study details, patient population size)
By Bill Berkrot and Vidya L Nathan
Oct 1 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Thursday approved the first combination of two drugs that help
the immune system fight cancer, a therapy regimen that could
cost $256,000 a year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said the FDA had given the
green light to combine its immuno-oncology drugs Opdivo and
Yervoy to treat advanced or inoperable melanoma, the deadliest
form of skin cancer, in patients who do not have a mutation of a
gene called BRAF.
The approval sets the scene for many more such combinations
of expensive treatments currently undergoing clinical trials by
numerous drugmakers at a time when the soaring cost of
prescription medicines have come under intense criticism from
politicians, medical societies and patient advocacy groups
alike.
Merck & Co, for example, is testing its Opdivo
rival, Keytruda, in combination with other cancer treatments in
at least 10 studies.
The accelerated approval was based on results of a trial in
which far more patients responded to the combination than to
Yervoy alone, and is contingent on Bristol-Myers replicating
those results in a larger ongoing Phase III study.
Four doses of the combination would cost $141,000, about 6
percent more than the cost of Yervoy alone. Those who respond to
the combination would continue receiving Opdivo alone, bringing
the cost for a year of treatment to $256,000, a Bristol-Myers
spokeswoman told Reuters.
Opdivo and Yervoy, bought separately, would cost about
$295,000 for just under a year's treatment, according to
calculations by cancer specialist Leonard Saltz.
The drugs block mechanisms which cancer uses to keep the
immune system from attacking tumors. Wall Street analysts
forecast sales of immuno-oncology drugs exceeding $20 billion a
year by 2020.
In the trial that led to approval, 60 percent of combination
patients experienced significant tumor shrinkage, including 17
percent who were cancer free, compared with an 11 percent
response rate for Yervoy alone.
The combination delayed worsening of the cancer for an
average of 8.9 months, only four months longer than for Yervoy.
Bristol does not yet have data available showing the combination
helps patients live longer, likely critical to wide acceptance
by doctors.
Yervoy was approved in 2011 and Opdivo in late 2014. The two
drugs had sales of $783 million in the first half of this year.
There are about 11,000 U.S. patients with untreated advanced
melanoma. Those without the BRAF gene mutation account for 55
percent to 60 percent of cases, Bristol said.
The company is also testing the combination in kidney cancer
and the far-larger lung cancer population.
Bristol-Myers shares were last up 40 cents at $59.60 in
early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York and Vidya L Nathan in
Bengaluru; editing by Kirti Pandey, Savio D'Souza and G Crosse)