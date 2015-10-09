(Adds approval details, patient population, background, share
price, byline)
By Bill Berkrot
Oct 9 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday expanded its approval of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's
immunotherapy drug Opdivo for patients with an
additional form of advanced lung cancer.
The agency said Opdivo may now be used in patients with
non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease
has progressed during or after platinum-based chemotherapy.
Opdivo, known chemically as nivolumab, was first approved to
treat advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, and
later for squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
While the expanded approval was widely expected based on
clinical trial data, the FDA announcement came about three
months ahead of the agency's mid-January action data.
Lung cancer has a far larger patient population than
melanoma, with NSCLC accounting for up to 90 percent of all
cases, and is seen as a more lucrative use for the new medicines
like Opdivo that help the immune system fight the disease.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the
United States, with an estimated 221,200 new diagnoses and
158,040 deaths in 2015, the FDA said.
The squamous cell variety accounts about 25 percent to 30
percent of NSCLC cases, with non-squamous accounting for about
45 percent to 60 percent. Squamous and non-squamous refers to
the type of cells in which the cancer occurs, and they tend to
be situated in different parts of the lung.
Opdivo competes with an immunotherapy drug from Merck & Co
called Keytruda. Bristol recently began a high-profile
direct-to-consumer ad campaign for Opdivo in lung cancer, with
commercials running on prime-time network television shows.
Bristol-Myers shares were up 58 cents, or about 1 percent,
at $61.09 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Additional reporting by
Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)