(Adds FDA comment, background, share price)
By Bill Berkrot
March 4 U.S. health regulators on Wednesday
swiftly approved a Bristol-Myers Squibb Co drug that
helps the immune system fight the most common form of lung
cancer, sending the company's shares up more than 5 percent to a
multi-year high.
The eagerly anticipated Food and Drug Administration
approval of the drug known as Opdivo came only about three
months after Bristol provided trial results showing that the
medicine extended survival in non-small cell lung cancer
(NSCLC), one of the biggest markets in oncology. The decision
also came more than three months ahead of an expected action
date by the agency.
"This approval will provide patients and health care
providers knowledge of the survival advantage associated with
Opdivo and will help guide patient care and future lung cancer
trials," Richard Pazdur, the FDA's head of hematology and
oncology product evaluation, said in a statement.
Opdivo, known chemically as nivolumab, was approved to
treat non-small cell lung cancer after the disease has
progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy, typically the
first-line treatment against the disease. It was previously
approved to treat advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin
cancer.
Opdivo belongs to a highly promising new class of medicines
called PD-1 inhibitors that work by blocking a mechanism tumors
use to hide from the immune system, allowing it to recognize and
attack cancer cells.
Opdivo was reviewed under the FDA's priority review program,
which provides for an expedited review of drugs the agency
believes would provide significant improvement in treating a
serious condition.
Analysts believe lung cancer could add billions of dollars
in annual sales for Opdivo.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the
United States, with an estimated 224,210 new cases and 159,260
deaths in 2014. Non-small cell lung cancer is by far the most
common type of the disease.
Bristol-Myers shares were up 5.3 percent at $65.22 on the
New York Stock Exchange, a level last reached in 2001.
(Additional reporting by Michele Gershberg; editing by Chris
Reese and Christian Plumb)