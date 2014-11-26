BRIEF-Production Plus Energy to form JV with Schlumberger in Canada and US
* Entered into an agreement with Schlumberger to create joint ventures in Canada and US
Nov 26 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Wednesday said U.S. regulators had declined to approve use of its experimental daclatasvir drug for hepatitis C, in combination with other antiviral drugs.
Bristol-Myers said it had initially sought permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market the drug, a so-called NS5A inhibitor, in combination with another experimental company medicine called asunaprevir that Bristol-Myers abandoned in October because of competition from more potent rival drugs.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Entered into an agreement with Schlumberger to create joint ventures in Canada and US
April 20 Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday reported its first-ever quarterly loss of subscribers, even as it offered an unlimited data plan, raising fresh questions from analysts that the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier may need to diversify its business with a larger deal.