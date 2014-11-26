Nov 26 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Wednesday said U.S. regulators had declined to approve use of its experimental daclatasvir drug for hepatitis C, in combination with other antiviral drugs.

Bristol-Myers said it had initially sought permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market the drug, a so-called NS5A inhibitor, in combination with another experimental company medicine called asunaprevir that Bristol-Myers abandoned in October because of competition from more potent rival drugs.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)