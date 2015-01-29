Jan 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
approved the sale of Evotaz, a once-daily combination pill to
treat HIV made by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, the company
said on Thursday.
The new drug combines Reyataz, also known as atazanavir, a
Bristol-Myers' protease inhibitor, with cobicistat, a boosting
agent produced by Gilead Sciences Inc.
The FDA approval is for use of Evotaz in combination with
other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection
in adults.
