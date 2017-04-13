MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.
Bristol will license its experimental neurodegenerative disorder drug, BMS-986168, to Biogen for use in progressive supranuclear palsy, which is characterized by brain cell damage.
Bristol's rare muscle-wasting disease drug, BMS-986089, will be licensed by Roche for use in duchenne muscular dystrophy. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday