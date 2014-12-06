Dec 6 Eighty-seven percent of Hodgkin lymphoma
patients responded to a Bristol-Myers Squibb drug that
helps the immune system fight the blood cancer, according to
data from a small, early stage trial released on Saturday.
The study of Bristol-Myers' immunotherapy drug nivolumab
involved 23 patients whose lymphoma had progressed after
numerous prior treatments, including chemotherapy, stem cell
transplants and the Seattle Genetics drug Adcetris.
Of the 23, 16 saw their tumors shrink by at least half and
four had a complete response, meaning no detectable sign of the
cancer, generating excitement among researchers. The remaining
three patients had stable disease.
"What makes these results especially encouraging is that
they were achieved in patients who had exhausted other treatment
options," said Dr. Margaret Shipp, co-lead investigator of the
Checkmate-039 study from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
"We're also excited by the duration of responses to the
drug," she said. "The majority of patients who had a response
are still doing well more than a year after their treatment."
The results were being presented at the American Society of
Hematology meeting in San Francisco.
A larger Phase II study is underway, the company said, one
that will be used to confirm the results and to seek approval.
Nivolumab belongs to a new class of drugs called PD-1
inhibitors that work by blocking cancer cells' ability to
camouflage themselves from the immune system, allowing it to
recognize and attack the cancer.
The drug received a breakthrough designation for Hodgkin
lymphoma from U.S. health regulators, given to medicines seen as
a potentially important advance. It is awaiting U.S. and
European approval decisions for melanoma and lung cancer.
Merck & Co this year became the first company to
receive U.S. approval for a PD-1 drug. It was for advanced
melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Bristol's drug is
approved in Japan for melanoma under the brand name Opdivo.
Hodgkin lymphoma is one of the most frequent cancers in
children and young adults. More than 9,000 cases are estimated
to be diagnosed in the United States this year, according to the
Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. About a quarter of all patients
eventually relapse, creating a need for new treatments.
The most common side effects reported in the nivolumab study
were rash and decreased blood platelet count.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)